Gregg sets program record, Georgia State beats Old Dominion

ATLANTA (AP) — Darren Grainger passed for 195 yards and a touchdown and he ran for 109 yards and another score to help Georgia State beat Old Dominion 31-17. Michael Hayes gave Georgia State a three-score advantage on a 26-yard field goal with 6:20 remaining in the fourth quarter and Justin Abraham sealed it with a interception with 1:23 left. Tucker Gregg added 52 yards on the ground with a touchdown for Georgia State. He became the leading rusher in program history with 2,165 career yards. Hayden Wolff threw for 257 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Old Dominion.

