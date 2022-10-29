Tottenham comes from 2 goals down to beat Bournemouth 3-2

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Substitute Rodrigo Bentancur has scored deep in stoppage time for Tottenham to complete a comeback from two goals down and beat Bournemouth 3-2 in the English Premier League. Spurs halted a two-game losing run. Kieffer Moore’s double put Bournemouth into a two-goal lead. Ryan Sessegnon started the comeback in the 57th minute and Ben Davies leveled following a corner. Another set-piece saw Tottenham clinch the win late when Bentancur volleyed home. The win keeps Tottenham in third spot in the league and lifts its confidence ahead of a midweek trip to Marseille, where a point will send Spurs through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

