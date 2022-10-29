Undefeated Princeton forces 5 turnovers in win over Cornell

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Blake Stenstrom connected with Andrei Iosivas 10 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and undefeated Princeton took advantage of five turnovers to beat Cornell 35-9. The Princeton defense intercepted four passes, including Liam Johnson’s 89-yard pick-6 to cap the scoring midway through the fourth. Matthew Jester intercepted a pass on a 2-point conversion attempt and he hurdled the quarterback during a 100-yard return. Stenstrom was 17 of 28 for 229 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions for Princeton. Jameson Wang was 22 of 32 for 200 yards with one touchdown for Cornell

