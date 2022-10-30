Henry runs for 219 yards, 2 TDs as Titans down Texans 17-10

HOUSTON (AP) — Derrick Henry dominated the Houston Texans again, running for 219 yards and two touchdowns to carry the Tennessee Titans to a 17-10 win. It was Henry’s fourth straight 200-yard game against the Texans, making him the first player in NFL history to have at least 150 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in four consecutive games against the same opponent. The 28-year-old has six 200-yard games in his career, tying O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson for the most in NFL history. The Titans went to Henry early and often with rookie quarterback Malik Willis starting in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill. The Texans had just 161 yards of offense.

