Jack Eichel scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Jets 2-1
By W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored with seven seconds left in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Sunday night to improve to 8-2-0. Eichel circled the offensive zone for several seconds, darted through the crease and beat goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a nifty backhand. Mark Stone tied it for Vegas in the third period, and Adin Hill made 24 saves. Adam Lowry scored in regulation for the Jets. Hellebuyck stopped 46 shots.