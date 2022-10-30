Johnson, McDermott lead Spurs to second victory over Wolves

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had 25 points, Doug McDermott added 23 and the San Antonio Spurs beat Minnesota 107-98 on Sunday night, their second victory over the Timberwolves in a week. San Antonio was 16 for 40 on 3-pointers, one shy of their season high for 3-pointers. McDermott was 7 for 14 from behind the arc and Johnson made half of his 10 attempts. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 26 points and Anthony Edwards had 18. Rudy Gobert was held to nine points and 12 rebounds. The Spurs were without starters Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell and key reserve Josh Richardson. As significant as the injuries and illness were, a darker cloud hung over the team following Joshua Primo’s dismissal Friday for allegedly exposing himself to several women.

