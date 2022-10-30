That’s scary: Roaches spoil Halloween on suburban street

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (AP) — Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood. Why? Well, there’s nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach. Officials in Wyandotte said a cockroach infestation has been confirmed at a vacant home after a tip from a trash hauler. The pests have been moving to other homes. Sidewalks will be closed Monday night on a portion of 20th Street. City engineer Greg Mayhew said a Halloween ban will prevent “further roach migration.” Officials don’t want the bugs hitching a ride on costumes. Wyandotte’s engineer says the city is trying to exterminate the roaches but “it will take some time.”

