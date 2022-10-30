USA Basketball picks next World Cup qualifying roster

USA Basketball has picked the 12 players that will be tasked with clinching a berth in next year’s World Cup. The roster for the next two World Cup qualifying games at Washington was revealed Sunday, for matchups against Brazil on Nov. 11 and Colombia on Nov. 14. The Americans are closing in officially securing a spot in the 32-team World Cup that will take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia next summer. One win may be enough to get that done, and two wins a certain to clinch a berth.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.