NEW YORK (AP) — Emerson is selling a majority stake in its climate technologies business to Blackstone in a deal valued at $14 billion. The climate technologies unit includes the Copeland compressor business and the entire portfolio of products and services across all HVAC and refrigeration end-markets. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of next year.

