Lee Ji Han, K-pop singer, killed in Seoul crowd crush

Lee Ji Han, a Korean actor and K-pop singer, was among the more than 150 victims who died during a crowd surge at a Halloween celebration in Seoul over the weekend, his management announced.

Lee’s management agency 935 Entertainment confirmed the news to Korean media on Sunday. The outlet reported that Lee was 24.

On Instagram, 935 Entertainment wrote that it was “heartbroken” to share the “sad news,” calling the performer “a precious family member.”

“I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the family members who are in deep grief,” the statement continued.

Lee was a competitor on the second season of the Korean singing competition “Produce 101.” He made his acting debut in the 2019 web drama “Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day.”

At least 154 people have been confirmed dead, with many more injured, after a crowd surge during Halloween festivities on Friday night in a small alleyway in the Itaewon district of Seoul.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared a period of national mourning, prompting several entertainment shows to suspend airing, according to CNN Philippines.

