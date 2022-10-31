Pumpkins can be composted, donated to farms, fed to wildlife

Halloween pumpkins don’t have to end up in the landfill. Before throwing that jack-o’-lantern into the trash, consider ways to make them even more useful. Adding pumpkins to a compost pile can be beneficial to next year’s garden. First, any remaining seeds have to be removed, and decorative material such as glitter, paint, stickers and candle wax must be cut off. Pumpkins also can be donated to community gardens’ compost piles. Farms, animal sanctuaries and even zoos also accept pumpkins to feed their animals. Backyard wildlife enjoy pumpkins as well. Leftover pumpkin seeds also are a tasty treat for a host of birds.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.