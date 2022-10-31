UN labor agency: Ukraine war, other crises take toll on jobs

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. labor agency is warning that job vacancies and employment growth are expected to decline worldwide in the fourth quarter. The International Labor Organization says the war in Ukraine and “multiple and overlapping crises” have led to inflation, declining real wages, higher debt and yawning inequality. The 10th edition of ILO’s monitoring report on the world of work released Monday says that after a rebound from a pandemic slump early this year, the situation has deteriorated. The number of hours of work have dropped by 1.5% — or the equivalent to a “deficit” of 40 million full-time jobs.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.