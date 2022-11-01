Park outside: Hyundai recalls SUVs for fire risk in computer

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is telling the owners of more than 44,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors because they can catch fire even if the engines are off. The automaker says certain 2018 Santa Fe Sport models should be parked away from other vehicles and structures until they are repaired as part of a recall. The SUVs have anti-lock brake computers that can malfunction and develop an electrical short. That can cause too much electricity in the computer, increasing the risk of a fire. They weren’t included in a February recall of more than 350,000 vehicles for the same problem. Dealers will replace a fuse to mitigate the risk of fire. Owners will be notified by mail starting Dec. 26.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.