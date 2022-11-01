Rublev beats Isner to stay in hunt for ATP Finals spot

PARIS (AP) — Andrey Rublev has improved his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals by cruising past John Isner 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the Paris Masters. The seventh-seeded Rublev beat Isner for the first time in four meetings. Isner dropped serve twice in the opening set and Rublev capitalized on three forehand errors by the American to break for a 3-1 lead in the second. Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, and Hubert Hurkacz are contending for the two remaining ATP Finals spots. The Russian virtually occupies the last spot ahead of Fritz and Hurkacz.

