Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin appears to admit to US election interference

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Kremlin-linked oligarch known as “Vladimir Putin’s chef,” appeared to admit to Russian interference in US elections in a Telegram post on Monday.

Prigozhin said that Russia has interfered, is interfering and will continue to interfere in US democracy, in response to a journalist’s question about Russia potentially interfering in US congressional elections on November 8.

“I will answer you very subtly, and delicately and I apologize, I will allow a certain ambiguity. Gentlemen, we interfered, we interfere and we will interfere,” Prigozhin said.

“Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how. During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once,” he added.

It was not immediately clear how serious Prigozhin was being in his comments, which appeared to have been made somewhat sarcastically. But the US has sanctioned Prigozhin for funding the Internet Research Agency, a notorious Russian troll farm accused of meddling in several recent US elections.

In September, Prigozhin also admitted to founding the Wagner Group — a private mercenary group accused of war crimes in Africa, Syria, and Ukraine — after years of denying involvement with the shadowy outfit.

