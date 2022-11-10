Alker shoots 65, shares lead at Schwab Cup Championship

PHOENIX (AP) — PGA Tour Champions money leader Steven Alker shot a bogey-free 6-under 65 to share the first-round lead at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Alker has to finish no worse than fifth to win the Charles Schwab Cup and is in good position after posting six birdies at at Phoenix Country Club. The 51-year-old from New Zealand is tied with John Huston and Stephen Ames to complete his bid to go from journeyman to champion. Bernhard Langer shot 66, leaving him one shot back as he tries to match Hale Irwin’s PGA Tour Champions record of 45 wins. Padraig Harrington, the only player who can pass Alker for the Schwab Cup title, also shot 66.

