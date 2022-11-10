China’s muted Singles’ Day shopping fest expects slow growth

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s biggest online shopping festival, Singles’ Day, is muted this year with sales numbers expected to grow slowly amid an uncertain economy and COVID-19. Singles’ Day — also known as Double 11 as it falls on Nov. 11 annually — is closely watched as a barometer of consumption in China. Consumers typically spend billions on online shopping platforms as merchants offer attractive discounts and promotions. But a slowing economy and a maturing consumer market means that massive sales growth is not sustainable, experts say. Festivities and high-profile campaigns have also been toned down this year, with an absence of China’s top livestreamers and Alibaba skipping out on holding its annual Double 11 gala.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.