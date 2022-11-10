Vegas’ Jack Eichel still stung by icy reception in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel says it still hurts to think about the icy reception the last time he was in Buffalo, in March. That was his second game against his former team after he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. The former Sabres captain is back for Thursday night’s game. Last time, he booed during pregame warmups and each time he touched the puck. A healthy Eichel is leading the surging Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights with 15 points, and said he feels better prepared for whatever the Buffalo crowd might have in store.

