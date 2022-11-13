Skip to Content
today at 8:42 PM
Published 8:53 PM

Wall of Warmth locations ready to go

Wall of Warmth is giving out coats now.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Walls of Warmth officially open tomorrow, and some people got an early start after they were all set up on Sunday night.

The tradition of giving out coats on these walls has been a part of Eastern Idaho for five years now.

They started collecting the coats back in October.

If you need a coat, take a coat, it's as simple as that.

There are now 7 locations from driggs to Pocatello with fences covered in gently used coats up for grabs.

Wall of Warmth Locations:

  • DRIGGS: 445 North Main Street
  • REXBURG: 1218 Bond Ave (behind Just for Kids Urgent Care)
  • RIGBY: Rigby South Park (around rodeo grounds)
  • IDAHO FALLS: Lincoln Road (west of Action Motor Sports)
  • SHELLEY: Dean Goodsell Elementary School Fence (185 W Center St off HWY 91)
  • BLACKFOOT: N. Meridian Street (directly across from C-A-L Ranch Store)
  • POCATELLO: 151 N 4th Ave (in the Streamline Chiropractic parking lot)
Kailey Galaviz

