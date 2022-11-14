University of Idaho cancels classes Monday after four students found dead
MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — Police are investigating after four students were found dead Sunday in an apparent homicide.
Just before noon yesterday, officers responded to a call for an unconscious individual and went to a residence near campus, where they discovered four deceased individuals.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moscow Police Department at 208-882-COPS.
The university released a statement saying that classes are canceled today, Nov. 14, out of respect for the victims.
Classes will resume tomorrow, Nov. 15.