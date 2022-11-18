California governor set to release $1B for homelessness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month. But his office says he will do so only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce homelessness. Newsom coasted to reelection this month and is on the hook in his second term to show real change. Homeless people camp out along city sidewalks and under highway underpasses. The issue has exasperated even the most politically liberal voters in the country’s most populous state. He was meeting with mayors and other local officials Friday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.