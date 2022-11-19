Dayton bounces back from UNLV loss with 60-51 win over RMU

DAYTON (AP) — DaRon Holmes II scored 18 points and No. 21 Dayton shook off a loss at unranked UNLV with a 60-51 victory over Robert Morris. Mustapha Amzil came off the bench to add 12 points for the Flyers. Enoch Cheeks scored 15 points and Josh Corbin added 12 to lead the Colonials, who had won two straight games. The Flyers shot 42.1% from the field, compared with 34.5% for the Colonials. Dayton led the entire game after blowing a 12-point lead in a 60-52 loss to UNLV on Tuesday night.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.