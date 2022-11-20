Anthony Davis leads Lakers past Spurs for 3rd straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 30 points and 18 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 123-92 to win three straight games for the first time since the first week of January. While LeBron James missed his fourth straight game with a left adductor strain, Davis came through with yet another prolific performance. Austin Reaves also scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich missed the game with an illness after feeling unwell shortly before tipoff. Devin Vassell scored 17 points for the Spurs, who have lost five straight and 10 of 11.

