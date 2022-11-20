Kentucky’s Mark Stoops gets raise, contract extended to 2031

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops has signed an amended contract extension through June 2031 that in February will boost his base annual salary to $8.6 million plus incentives. The 10th-year coach is earning $6.35 million this season. He signed the new deal on Nov. 11, a day before the Wildcats fell 24-21 to Vanderbilt. It replaces the previous extension signed last December that ran through June 2028 and deletes the clause that automatically extended his contract by one year if Kentucky won seven games and by two years for 10 wins. It includes bonuses for making the College Football Playoff along with a buyout clause of $4.5 million for terminating the deal before June 30.

