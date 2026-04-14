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Local Forecast

First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday as a strong cold front moves through

KIFI
By
today at 4:06 PM
Published 3:46 PM

A potent cold front is approaching Wednesday. This will drive in gusty winds, snow, and rain showers. Along with thunderstorms, we’ll look for dropping snow levels late Wednesday into early Thursday. We’ll see breezy conditions tonight with a low temperature in the mid 30’s. Winds will drive in from the southwest around 15-30 mph.

For Wednesday, we’ll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid 50’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. The National Weather Service has posted a Wind Advisory:

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY:

  • WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
    expected.
  • WHERE…Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands and Arco/Mud Lake Desert.
  • WHEN…From 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
    high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.

Scattered snow and rain showers are expected for Wednesday night. Some thunder is also possible. Low temperatures for the Snake River Plain will drop to around 33°. Winds will be out of the Southwest around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday, look for scattered snow showers. High temperatures will reach near 40°. Staying windy at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM MDT FRIDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET ELEVATION:

  • WHAT…Snow expected above 6500 feet elevation. Total snow
    accumulations between 6 and 11 inches. Snow below 6500 feet
    elevation will accumulate 1 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as
    45 mph.
  • WHERE…Centennial Mountains - Island Park, and the Bear River
    Range.
  • WHEN…From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM MDT Friday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Most affected will be
    mountain passes heading into Montana in the eastern highlands or
    through Emigrant Gap in southeast Idaho. Gusty winds could bring
    down tree branches.
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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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