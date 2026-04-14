Skip to Content
Top Stories

Semi-truck crash snarls I-84 traffic near Heyburn

MGN: 546335
By
Published 5:45 PM

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A late morning semi-truck crash in Heyburn snarled I-84 traffic near Heyburn on Tuesday.

According to the Idaho State Police, the crash took place at 11:59 a.m. near mile marker 211. A 33-year-old man was driving eastbound in a 1995 Freightliner when he hit a concrete barrier blocking the eastbound lane of travel.

Fortunately, police say the driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. Construction crews made an emergency lane on the right shoulder to move traffic through the area.

As of 5 p.m., ISP says the lanes are still blocked.

ISP were assisted at the scene by the Idaho Department of Transportation, the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, and the Heyburn Fire Department. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.