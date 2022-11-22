Service members describe sharing Friendsgiving with the President and first lady

By Tyler Hardin and Kiera Humes

HAVELOCK, North Carolina (WLOS) — About 400 service members and their families were at a Friendsgiving dinner at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Monday evening.

Marines and sailors selected by their command staff dined with the Commander-in-chief. This Friendsgiving dinner was a part of the joining forces initiative to support the military. NewsChannel12 spoke to the family who introduced the president.

Anthony and Jennifer Gonzalez said introducing President Joe Biden at the Friendsgiving Dinner was surreal. The military parents had their four children by their side.

“It’s very surreal,” Jennifer expressed. “It’s very exciting for my boys to get that experience.”

Jennifer said the commander-in-chief took some time to spend with them. The president and first lady spent nearly an hour serving dinner by celebrity chef Robert Irvine.

“He congratulated us on our boys and said thank you for our service. He seemed humbled and happy to be here,” Gonzalez stated. “A lot of people think that you get caught up in what you miss; however, they don’t consider what you’re gaining. Here what we’ve gained is a different family.”

Although some of the marines and sailors may be away from their families on thanksgiving, they believe they created a special bond with each other.

“I’ve got new brothers and new sisters. I have people I can trust not only with my life but with my family’s life; and their well-being,” Anthony shared.

The president and first lady spent about two hours speaking, serving food, and greeting the crowd.

