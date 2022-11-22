Vegas oddsmakers, officials say NFL finally hears message
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas oddsmakers had argued for years that sports betting is easier to monitor where it’s legal and regulated. Now the NFL, other major pro leagues and the NCAA openly embrace Las Vegas and sports betting. The NFL was the staunchest of the leagues in wanting to keep an arm’s distance from Vegas and sports betting. The NFL’s relationship with the city began to thaw when league owners started to seriously consider the Raiders’ proposed move to Las Vegas from Oakland. They voted in March 2017 to approve the relocation.