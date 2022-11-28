FBI confirms remains in landfill belong to Georgia toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The FBI has confirmed that the bones found in a Georgia landfill are those of a toddler who had been reported missing last month. The agency said Monday that it used DNA analysis to confirm that the bones belonged to 20-month-old Quinton Simon. Chatham County police said on Nov. 21 that they had arrested Leilani Simon, 22, on charges of malice murder, concealing the death of another person, false reporting and making false statements involving her son. Simon called police on Oct. 5 to report that her son missing from their home just outside Savannah. Simon was being held in the Chatham County Jail. It wasn’t immediately clear Monday whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

