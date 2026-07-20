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Roving Rabbis returns – with the opportunity to observe Shabbat

Chabad Center
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New
Published 11:07 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A group of Roving Rabbis, part of a global initiative to bring Jewish learning and presence to rural communities, is returning to East Idaho this week.

Rabbi Yossi Bistritzky of the Chabad Jewish Center says the group will be in the Idaho Falls and Pocatello area for about two weeks. There will be two opportunities to observe Shabbat, the weekly holy day of rest, with the Roving Rabbis.

A Shabbat dinner will be held in Pocatello on Friday, July 24, and in Idaho Falls on Friday, July 31, for a chance to "relax, connect, and welcome Shabbat together," says Rabbi Yossi Bistritzky.

Local News 8 will have more information on locations for the Shabbat events as it becomes available.

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Stephanie Lucas

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