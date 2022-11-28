Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday

Winter storm warning remains in effect through 11am for eastern highlands of Idaho and some of western Wyoming in Teton and Lincoln counties. Widespread snows will continue with accumulations of several inches possible through today and into tomorrow. Winds gusting will make for difficult travel conditions and blowing snow a problem for drivers and drifts. Slick roads with ice beneath and new snow on top will be slick and freeze overnight with an arctic blast dropping in. Highs today will be in the 20's and near freezing around lower valley areas, Pocatello and Blackfoot. Upper 20's for Idaho Falls to near 30 and 20's for mountains. Winds from SW 10-20+ gusts and lows tonight in the teens and single digits.

Noticeably colder tomorrow and only in the 20's. Another snow system jettisons in here by late Wednesday and Thursday with highs rebounding to the mid/upper 30's.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 8 INCHES, EXCEPT 4 TO 12 INCHES ON RIDGE TOPS AND ELEVATIONS ABOVE PASSES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH WILL RESULT IN AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...THE EASTERN AND SOUTHEASTERN HIGHLANDS, FROM THE MONTANA BORDER TO NORTH OF BEAR LAKE BASIN. THIS INCLUDES THE TOWNS OF WAYAN, SWAN VALLEY, VICTOR, ASHTON, TETONIA, DRIGGS, ISLAND PARK, AND KILGORE. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW COULD MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH WILL RESULT IN AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...THE CENTRAL IDAHO MOUNTAINS SURROUNDING STANLEY BASIN AND WOOD RIVER VALLEY. THIS INCLUDES THE TOWNS OF STANLEY, KETCHUM, SUN VALLEY, AND GALENA. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW COULD MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT.