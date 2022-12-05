Congo govt raises toll from attack in east to more than 270

BENI, Congo (AP) — Congo’s government now says at least 270 people died in a massacre last week in the country’s east it blamed on M23 rebels. But the rebel’s chairman is disputing the figure and accusing the government of using false information given by a local tribal militia leader. It was not immediately possible to corroborate the death toll given Monday because of insecurity in the area. The village of Kishishe is located only 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the regional capital of Goma. The Congolese government initially said that 50 people had died last Tuesday. Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya says that an official investigation is being opened into the killings that took place in Kishishe.

