Islamic State group claims attack on hotel in Afghan capital

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a coordinated attack on a hotel in Afghanistan’s capital. Taliban officials said three assailants were killed and two hotel guests were injured as they tried to escape by jumping out from a window during the attack on Monday afternoon. Images on social media from the Kabul Longan Hotel showed plumes of smoke rising from the building amid explosions and gunfire. Taliban officials said the attack lasted several hours, followed by a clean-up operation. Hours later, the IS regional affiliate — a key rival of the Taliban since their takeover of Afghanistan over a year ago — said it targeted the hotel because it’s owned by “communist China.”

