South Africa parliament to vote on impeachment of Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African lawmakers are to vote on whether to start impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa over a report that says he held undeclared foreign currency at his farm in 2020. The crucial vote on Tuesday comes after a damning parliamentary report alleged that Ramaphosa illegally hid at least $580,000 in cash in a sofa at his Phala Phala game ranch. It said he did not report the theft of the money to police in order to avoid questions over how he got the foreign currency and why he had not declared it to authorities. Lawmakers will need a two-thirds majority to launch impeachment proceedings which is unlikely because Ramaphosa’s ANC party decided last week to stand by him.

