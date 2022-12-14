Ohio man indicted for threatening Arizona election official

PHOENIX (AP) — An Ohio man has been charged in federal court for making a series of threats to an Arizona state election official. The U.S. Justice Department says a grand jury in Phoenix on Wednesday indicted 44-year-old Joshua Russell of Bucyrus. He is charged with three counts each of making a threatening interstate communication and making a threatening interstate telephone call. Russell is accused of leaving a menacing voicemail for an official with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office the day of the state’s August primary, again in September and then a week after the November general election. Court documents did not list an attorney for him. The case is one of several election threats cases being probed by a DOJ task force.

