Harry and Meghan discuss royal split in Netflix documentary

By Rob Picheta, CNN

The final installments of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial Netflix documentary have been released, detailing their bitter split from the rest of the royal family.

The fourth, fifth and sixth episodes of “Harry & Meghan” cover the pair’s challenges since their 2018 wedding, which culminated in their decision to quit as working members of the family.

“I just did everything I could to make them proud, and to really be a part of the family,” Meghan said in the fifth episode, speaking of her relationship with the other royals. “And then the bubble burst.”

“I realized that I wasn’t just being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves,” Meghan said.

Harry said he spoke to Queen Elizabeth II and arranged to meet her, with Meghan, in the early days of 2020 as they were reaching their decision to quit the family.

“She knew that we were finding things hard. I’d spoken to her many times about it,” Harry said. But as the meeting approached, Meghan said they received a message from an aide telling them they were not allowed to see the monarch.

“I’ve actually been told that I’m busy all week,” the Queen then told Harry, according to his recollection. “I was like, wow,” Harry said.

“This is when a family and a family business are in direct conflict … really what they’re doing is blocking a grandson from seeing his grandmother.”

The final episode begins with a video note taken by Harry as the pair flew away from Canada to Los Angeles, having completed their royal engagements. “We are on the freedom flight,” Harry said at the time.

“I wonder what would have happened to us had we not got out when we did,” Harry added in an interview.

The release follows last Thursday’s batch of episodes, in which Prince Harry criticized “unconscious bias” inside the family.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Sign up for CNN’s Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what’s happening behind palace walls.