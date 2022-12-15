North Korea performs key test to build more agile ICBM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean state media says leader Kim Jong Un has supervised the test of a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor” for a new strategic weapon, a development that could allow him to possess a more mobile, harder-to-detect arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the mainland U.S. The North’s state media said Friday the test provided “a sure sci-tech guarantee for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system.” That likely refers to a solid-fueled ICBM, which is among an array of high-tech weapons systems that Kim has vowed to introduce. State media said Kim supervised the “static firing test” on Thursday.

