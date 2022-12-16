Lawsuit details student’s allegations against ex-LSU coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Documents filed in a state lawsuit show that a former student who accused ex-LSU football coach Les Miles of sexual harassment in 2013 sought a $2.15 million settlement with the university and Miles. The documents include a detailed account of the ex-student’s allegations that Miles “groomed, sexually and emotionally manipulated, and damaged” her after recruiting her from an LSU sorority to work at the athletics department. Miles has denied allegations that he made sexual advances toward students. The documents are filed in a state lawsuit against LSU and Miles by former Associate Athletic Director Sharon Lewis.

