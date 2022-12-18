Cold with more snow on the way this week

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will be found across the region with some stray snow flurries possible over our local mountains. Winds will be light. Low temperatures get down to the single digits both positive and negative.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy skies are back in the picture for Monday. We could see some isolated snow showers across the Upper Snake River Plain and out towards western WY. Winds will be light. High temperatures reach the teen's and lower 20's.

LONG TERM: Isolated snow showers become a lot more widespread for Tuesday before we have scattered snow showers on Wednesday. We dry up briefly on Thursday before more snow comes on Christmas weekend. Winds will ramp up on Wednesday before calming down at the end of the week. High temperatures slightly increase on Tuesday into the mid 20's before going down to the 10's for Thursday. High's slightly recover into the 20's for Christmas weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM MST MONDAY for The Arco Desert and Mud Lake area, Craters of the Moon National Monument, and the Big Lost highlands and Copper Basin. This includes most of the Idaho National Laboratory property. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING for Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.