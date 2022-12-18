Jury selection to begin in Proud Boys Jan. 6 sedition trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jury selection is expected to get underway Monday in the seditious conspiracy trial of former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four other members of the extremist group. They are charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Defense attorneys have denied that the Proud Boys leaders planned or led an attack on the Capitol. Tarrio and four of his lieutenants are heading to trial in Washington just weeks after two leaders of another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, were convicted of seditious conspiracy. Their case was seen as a major victory for the Justice Department’s extensive Jan. 6 prosecution.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

