Messi’s hometown of Rosario celebrates after World Cup win
By HERNÁN ALVAREZ
Associated Press
ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — The streets of Lionel Messi’s hometown of Rosario erupted in celebration on Sunday after Argentina beat France to win its third World Cup title. “We’re champions, which is all we wanted, more than anything for (Messi) and for the whole team,” Santiago Ferraris, 25, said. Tens of thousands of people descended on the National Flag Memorial, the symbol of Argentina’s third-largest city, to celebrate Argentina’s victory. People started arriving as soon as Messi lifted the international trophy and were still there well into the evening.