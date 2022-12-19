Chris Harrison revisits ‘The Bachelor’ with ‘The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Chris Harrison may no longer be with “The Bachelor” franchise, but he is sticking with it’s theme.

It was announced Monday that the former host of “The Bachelor” and its spinoff series will launch “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever…With Chris Harrison,” along with iHeartRadio.

“For decades, Chris Harrison was the voice of all things love and relationships,” a press announcement for the podcast reads.

“From fantasy suites to dumpster fires, he’s seen it all and now he’s bringing it to you with ‘The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever…With Chris Harrison.’ Fans can expect to hear Chris open up like never before,” the release states. “Using his unparalleled expertise, he will dig into all things relationships every week. Fans will no longer just be going along for the ride, they’ll be up close and personal with Chris as he navigates through dating, marriage, love, loss, and more.”

In February 2021, Harrison announced that he was “stepping aside” from “The Bachelor,” following controversial remarks he made while being interviewed by Rachel Lindsay, a current Extra host and former star of 2017’s “The Bachelorette.”

The show’s producer and distributor Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment later announced that Harrison’s exit would be permanent.

“Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise,” they released a statement at the time. “We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey.”

The new podcast marks his first and “is part of the slate of shows he will executive produce alongside his fiancé Lauren Zima and their Next Chapter Productions for iHeartPodcasts,” according to Monday’s announcement.

“The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever…With Chris Harrison” will premiere on January 9, 2023.

