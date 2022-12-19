Jackson Hole Mountain resort introduces faster Thunder Lift

Ski lovers from around the world can now enjoy faster lift and less wait time at Wyoming's Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in the Teton Village. The quad lift makes for a quicker scenic ride to the top to "plow the nar".

Locals know about the advantages of the resorts gondolas and scenic lifts, as JHMR boasts the longest continuous ski vertical in the US at 4139 feet. The new and improved Thunder Lift is accessible in the middle of everything, and will bring more of a wind chill at about 4.7 mph. Reservations are encouraged for lift tickets and there may be some half day passes, when we last checked, for a few days after Christmas at JacksonHole.com

Jeff Roper takes you to the mountain and gives you the view of pow lovers and their reaction.