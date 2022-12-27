Chelsea beats Bournemouth 2-0, loses Reece James to injury

LONDON (AP) — After missing the World Cup because of a knee injury, Reece James sparked fears of a fresh setback when he limped off during Chelsea’s 2-0 win against Bournemouth. The England right back looked close to tears when substituted after 53 minutes at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea manager Graham Potter says, “it’s the same area so we are concerned and we’ll have to see over the next 24-48 hours.” Chelsea ended a three-game losing streak with the win. Goals from Kai Havertz and Mason Mount in the first half at Stamford Bridge ensured three points for the London club and left it eighth in the Premier League.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.