Few winning teams leads to 1 Week 17 matchup of winners

This is not exactly a winning weekend upcoming of NFL football. The Monday night matchup between Buffalo and Cincinnati is the only one in Week 17 that features two teams with winning records. That marks just the seventh time since the merger that one of the final two weeks of the season featured one or fewer matchup with winning teams, according to Sportradar. The last time it happened was in Week 16 of the 2011 season when Atlanta faced New Orleans.

