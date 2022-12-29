Police shoot man they say was ramming vehicles on I-90

POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Police officers shot a man who was ramming vehicles on Interstate 90 in Post Falls, Idaho, police said.

Post Falls Police said officers tried to stop a truck Thursday that was intentionally hitting other cars, KXLY-TV reported.

The driver also rammed one patrol car on I-90 and another on Spokane Street, police said.

Officers shot the man several times, police said. The man’s condition wasn’t immediately clear. No officers were shot.

Westbound I-90 lanes were closed for several hours while detectives investigated the scene.

The North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force will investigate with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department as the lead agency.

No further information was immediately released.