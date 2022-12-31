Newcastle held to 0-0 draw by Leeds to end winning streak
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Fabian Schar wasted three good chances as Newcastle’s six-game winning streak in the Premier League was halted by a 0-0 draw against Leeds. Schar and fellow defender Dan Burn had the best chances for Newcastle but neither was able to break the deadlock despite Eddie Howe’s team dominating much of the game without finding a way past goalkeeper Illan Meslier. Newcastle had a disappointing finish to 2022 but still sit in third place in the standings ahead of Tuesday’s trip to leader Arsenal. The result could ease a bit of the pressure on Leeds’ American manager Jesse Marsch after two straight losses.