Trump rings in 2023 facing headwinds in his White House run

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump began 2022 on a high. But the former president is facing a very different reality one year later as he runs again for the White House. He’s mired in criminal investigations that could end with indictments. He’s been blamed for Republicans’ disappointing performance in the November elections. And the six weeks since his presidential announcement have been marked by self-inflicted crises. Trump hasn’t held a single campaign event and he’s barely left his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. His campaign announcement in November has hardly staved off challengers. In fact, potential 2024 rivals appear ever more emboldened. And now, even former Trump stalwarts are left wondering whether Trump is serious about another campaign.

