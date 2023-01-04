Bosnian ski resorts suffer as Europe sees record warm winter
By SABINA NIKSIC and JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press
SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP) — The new year’s festivities are over in Bosnia, and visitors to the country’s winter resorts are packing to go home. Spring-like temperatures have left little or no snow on the mountains, and it’s unclear when the next visitors will arrive. The small Balkan country of 3.3 million is among several in Europe facing a ski season slump amid balmy climes in much of the continent as 2023 begins. Record-high daily temperatures for this time of year have been beaten — at times obliterated — in recent days at hundreds of weather stations, in at least 10 countries.