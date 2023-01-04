Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:21 AM

Bosnian ski resorts suffer as Europe sees record warm winter

KIFI

By SABINA NIKSIC and JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press

SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP) — The new year’s festivities are over in Bosnia, and visitors to the country’s winter resorts are packing to go home. Spring-like temperatures have left little or no snow on the mountains, and it’s unclear when the next visitors will arrive. The small Balkan country of 3.3 million is among several in Europe facing a ski season slump amid balmy climes in much of the continent as 2023 begins. Record-high daily temperatures for this time of year have been beaten — at times obliterated — in recent days at hundreds of weather stations, in at least 10 countries.

Article Topic Follows: News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content