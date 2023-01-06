Crane crashes onto mall in Norway amid high winds; 2 injured

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police say a construction crane crashed onto a shopping mall in central Norway amid strong winds. At least two people have been injured and one person is unaccounted-for. Police told a local newspaper that the winds likely caused the 50-meter (165-foot) unmanned crane to slam onto the mall in Melhus on Friday. The municipality is south of Trondheim which is the Scandinavian country’s third-largest city. Police tweeted that the crane collapse caused damage to the first and second floor of the shopping mall and firefighters were going through the building searching for people. Police spokesman said that they were using dogs and a drone in their search.

